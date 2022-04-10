Sitaram Yechury Re-elected As CPI(M) General Secretary For Third Consecutive Time

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the third consecutive time on Sunday. Sitaram Yechury was chosen to lead the party by an 85-member new Central Committee that was elected at the Party Congress which was held in the Kannur district of the state.

Yechury was first elected to the post on April 9, 2015, at the 21st Party Congress held in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. In the 22nd Party Congress held in Hyderabad in 2018, Yechury bagged the second term for the highest post in the Left party. Sitaram Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat who had held the top post in the party for three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2015.

Yechury's task is to resurrect the party, which is currently restricted to only three states - Kerala, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.

He claimed during the ongoing gathering (Congress) that the party is prioritizing regional alliances in order to damage the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“CPI(M) was ready for electoral alliances with secular parties. He said the party was giving priority to regional alliances with the aim of weakening the BJP in all states,” Yechury stated. Yechury further said isolation and defeat of the saffron party was essential not only for our forward march for human liberation but to safeguard India as a secular democratic republic.

The 85-member new Central Committee consists of 15 women and 17 new cadres, while the 17-member Politburo has three new entrants. The 17 elected members of the politburo are Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar, Md Salim, Surjya Kanta Mishra, BV Raghavulu, Tapan Sen, Nilotpal Basu, M A Baby, G Ramakrishnan, Subhashini Ali, Ramchandra Dome, Dr Ashok Dhawale and A Vijayaraghavan.

State ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeev, former MP C S Sujatha and Kerala women’s commission chairperson P Sathidevi are the new entrants to the central committee from Kerala. The five-day-long national conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has come to an end today with a massive rally at Kannur. The CPI (M) 23rd Congress was held in Kannur, Kerala from 6 to 10 April.