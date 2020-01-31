Sitaram Yechury Says Country Inching Towards "civil War", Says Govt "sponsoring Violence"

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday spoke on the Jamia gun violence incident that happened yesterday calling it "state-sponsored violence." On Thursday, a gun-toting man identifying himself as Gopal was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Speaking on this, Yechury said, "The government so far has not given any signal of dialogue with the people who are protesting against the CAA, NPR or NRC. Instead, they are resorting to violence, state-sponsored violence."

'State is patronising police to unleash violence'

"We have seen in front of the police how people enter universities like JNU, masked people and resort to violence. Yesterday we saw somebody with a pistol, crossing the police barricades going into the crowds in the Jamia Millia University and shooting a student there in front of police, and they do nothing about it. The state is patronising the police to unleash violence onto the protestors," he said.

'Inching towards civil war'

Yechury further stated with conviction that it was the "government" who was "clearly responsible" for this. "Now, the Hindu Sena has said that on the 2nd Feb they will violently uproot the protest the Shaheen Bagh. We are very dangerously inching to civil war in the country. The Government is clearly responsible for this. We are asking the government to engage in dialogue but they are doing state-sponsored violence," he said.

Soon after the CPI (M) leader also tweeted saying that the Modi Government's "lies stood exposed." He also stated how Gandhi Ji was "killed" for standing for "secular and inclusive India."

Modi govt continues to lie by invoking Gandhi’s ideas, now in the President’s address, on the divisive CAA. Their lies stand exposed. Gandhi spoke the exact opposite in the cited statement. Gandhiji was killed because he stood for a secular and inclusive India. pic.twitter.com/WBYxLlm9Wd — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 31, 2020

