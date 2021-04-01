Sitaram Yechury Slams Centre On Interest Rate Cut Pullback, Says Retraction Due To Polls

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday lashed out at the Central Government over its Wednesday's decision of interest rate cuts on small savings scheme and withdrawing the decision a day later. Yechury alleged that the rollback of the decision is in view of the ongoing assembly elections in four states and one union territory. Reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tweet, Yechury contended that the decision of retraction is "not going to fool anyone".

In another tweet, he demanded that the Centre be made to come out with a statement assuring that the rates will not be reduced in future even after the elections are over. He likened the situation to that of the rise in fuel prices. The CPI(M) has also issued an official statement saying, "This is similar to the dictate imposed by the government on oil retailers to not hike the prices of petroleum products till the elections are over."

"The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) calls upon the people to rise in protest against this decision which, surely, will be implemented post-elections. The Central government must be forced to withdraw this move," the CPI(M) statement added.

While speaking to ANI about the Centre withdrawing order cutting interest rates on small savings schemes, Yechury said: "now, keeping in mind the elections, the government suddenly realised that its decision to slash interest rates on small savings schemes should be postponed. The statement of the finance minister means that it is going to happen after the election, just as petrol and diesel prices have been curbed. Once the elections will be over then you will see immediately that there will be an increase in fuel prices. The policy and trends of the government are clear."

"The pace of inflation is increasing and income is decreasing. Those who spend their entire life savings in small savings for their future will be affected the most as the interest rate on their savings will be reduced," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama on Thursday retracted the rate cut order saying it was issued by "oversight" and assured that the previous rates shall continue. However several opposition parties apart from CPI(M), had lashed out at the finance minister over the withdrawal of the rate cut. From the Congress fold, its General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala were among those who slammed the finance minister over the usage of the term 'oversight'. TMC legislator Mahua Moitra came down heavily on the finance minister and compared the decision of retraction to that of an April Fool joke.