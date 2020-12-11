Sitharaman Highlights Cong's Hypocrisy Over APMCs, Shuns Contract Farming Issues Raised

Highlighting the Congress' manifesto for the 2019 elections, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has raised questions over the Opposition's stance on the recently introduced farm laws which have created a stir amongst the farmers. The Finance Minister pointed out that the Congress has openly supported the abolishment of APMCs in the past and has also echoed support for trading to take place outside the mandis. She also downplayed the fears expressed over contract farming, as she stated that 'some sections' are raking up issues to bring in doubts in the minds of farmers.

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "What is political about the welfare of farmers? You have as Congress party, mentioned it in your 2019 election manifesto. In fact, you went to the extent of saying that we shall ensure that the APMCs are disbanded. You also spoke very promisingly about how the farmers should be given all the facilities to export and send products wherever needed."

READ | Bharat Kisan Union Moves Supreme Court; Seeks Repeal Of Farm Laws & Nationwide Loan Waiver

"Now, what is it that the Congress party is seeking to achieve by mudding this water? If anything, I think they should sit with the farmers and discuss the flaws that are actually there in these three laws which are passed. I was very very impressed when Narendra Tomar said that I am willing to look at clause by clause each of these flaws with the farmers sitting before me telling which of the flaws they have problem with," she added.

READ | Farmers To Intensify Stir: Delhi-Jaipur Border To Be Blocked, Sit-in Protests On Dec 14

When asked about the questions raised over contract farming and claims of these farm laws being in favour of big corporates, Sitharaman said, "Contract farming has existed and continues to exist in many States inclusive of the States where Congress is in alliance running Maharashtra government. Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka - contract farming exists. There is not one voice against it. Then or now. But that is being brought up as a point of concern now when the farm laws are being discussed. What is the solution that the Maharashtra government offered? This just seems raking up of issues by some sections not so much the farmers. Bring in doubt and fear in the mind of farmers."

READ | Farmers' Unions Reject Centre's Proposal; To Intensify Protests Until Repeal Of Farm Laws

Farmers to intensify protests

A day after announcing nationwide rail blockades as a part of the ongoing agitation against three farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Balbir Rajewal has stated that there is 'no program' to stop trains. In an attempt to intensify the ongoing protests at borders of the national capital, Rajewal has said that farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12 adding that the number of farmers marching towards Delhi is increasing. Moreover, he announced that farmers will also stage sit-in protest on December 14 in front of District Collectors office, the residence of BJP leaders and will block all toll plazas operated by Reliance and Adani.

READ | UP CM Yogi Echoes Centre's Assurance On Mandis, AMPC; Raises 'One Nation One Mandi' Vision

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm Acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering States to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks.