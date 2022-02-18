Sitharaman Hits Back At Manmohan Singh Over Economy Remark: 'Did Not Expect This From You'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, February 17, hit back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh for his criticism of the Modi government's handling of the economy. The Finance Minister said the former PM is well known for having brought the country to "fragile five" and rampant inflation during his term.

"I have great regards for you (Singh). I did not expect this from you," Sitharaman said.

She wondered if Manmohan Singh is suddenly speaking about the economy because of the "electoral consideration" of the Punjab assembly polls.

Referring to revelations about former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna having taken guidance of a 'Himalayan Yogi' in running India's biggest stock exchange, Nirmala Sitharaman stated that when Manmohan Singh was in power, he was not even aware of how the course was being run for so long.

Comparing data on export, FDI, and inflation during the Modi government with Singh's claim, the Finance Minister said that economic indicators are much better now.

Manmohan Singh's 'complete failure' remark

As Punjab is scheduled to go for a single-phase polling on February 20 for 117 constituencies, senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh in a video message delivered in Punjabi, said that the BJP-led government has proved to be a "complete failure" on the foreign policy front. He alleged that the Chinese soldiers have been occupying "our pious land since the last one year but efforts are being made to suppress this issue".

Responding to the remarks, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that it is purely and clearly a political perspective comment and not a policy concern one. And therefore he refused to get involved in the matter.

Manmohan Singh said, "old friends are constantly alienating from us, while our relations with neighbouring countries are also deteriorating".

With reference to PM Modi's traditional swing share moment with Chinese president Xi Jinping during the latter's 2014 India visit and his meet with then Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore in 2015, Singh stated, "I hope that by now the ruling dispensation would have realised that relations between countries do not improve by forcefully embracing leaders, playing on a swing with them or going uninvited to have biryani".

(Image: ANI)