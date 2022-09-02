Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman came down heavily on the Telangana government for raising debts beyond FRBM limits and claimed that every newborn in the state carries a debt of Rs 1.25 lakh on her/his head.

"The State had crossed the borrowing limits prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act and took loans beyond budget approvals given by the Assembly. Because of the huge debts, Telangana’s surplus budget slipped into a deficit revenue budget," said Sitaraman at a press conference in Kamareddy on her three-day tour to the state.

She said the State Assembly was kept in the dark about the off-budget borrowings and it was also not reflected in the budget. "The Centre has a right to question the State governments but Telangana evaded a reply. A Central team even visited the State to enquire why the Rs 20,000 crore funding for implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was not spent in full. But, the reply was not satisfactory," Sitharaman added.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, she said, "KCR has pushed Telangana into a debt crisis. For every child in the state has Rs 1.25 lakh debt burden. Even a newborn child in Telangana has to pay Rs 1 lakh debt."

'KCR renaming Central schemes for political mileage'

Sitharaman claimed that KCR indulged in mud-slinging even though the Centre allocated funds to the state. The Finance Minister alleged that the government renamed Centrally sponsored schemes to gain political mileage.

"The Centre gave the schemes one name but it was changed to another by the State. For instance, the ‘Our village-our school' programme was a Central programme but it was owned up by the State government by giving its own name," she said.

She also slammed the TRS government for "inflating" the cost of the Kaleshwaram project to Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

The Union Minister said Telangana was fourth among the states with the highest number of farmers suicides. "As many as 91 out of every 100 farmers in Telangana are burdened with loans but Rs.1 lakh loan waiver scheme has not reached the farmers," she claimed.

Referring to the Chief Minister's visit to other states, Sitharaman remarked that before going around in the country KCR should answer people of his own state. Rao recently visited Bihar to meet CM Nitish Kumar amid efforts for united opposition to counter BJP for the 2024 elections.

Sitharaman's Telangana tour was part of BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana. She will visit Yellareddy, Jukkal, and Banswada towns in the next two days and also hold a meeting of the core committee of BJP for the Zaheerabad constituency.