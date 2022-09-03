Sitharaman Responds On T'gana Collector Episode; 'As A Representative, I Have Every Right'

After Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for pulling up a district collector, the Union Minister said that she has every right to ask a question as a people's representative.

During the inspection of a PDS ration shop in Birkoor, Sitharaman had asked Kamareddy collector Jitesh Patil about the Centre and state's share of rice supplied through fair price shops. She also asked why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the shop.

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, since March-April 2020, the Central government has been providing rice priced at Rs 30-35, free of cost, without the State government and the beneficiaries having to contribute anything.

Responding to Republic's question, Sitharaman said, "I am not here to judge the conduct of the collector but as a people's representative, I have every business to ask a question. Please point out to me, through that entire conversation if there was anything objectionable and unparliamentarily language that I have used. "

She added, "So as a people representative if I ask a question to an administrator and if he is unable to answer and I also told him if you don't have an answer you have half an hour but after that. If you have any objection you have every right to your opinion. But I think as a public representative I have every right to question and seek an answer but I have not crossed any line."

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's conduct with Collector: KCR

On Friday, KT Rama Rao expressed shock over Sitharaman pulling up a District Collector and said that such conduct of people holding high offices will only 'demoralise hardworking AIS officers.' Rao, in a tweet on Friday night, said "I am appalled by the unruly conduct of FM @nsitharaman today with District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy."

"These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking AIS officers. My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct," he tweeted.