'Situation Deteriorating Every Passing Day': Congress Pans Mann Govt Over Amritpal's March

After Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan proponent started a month-long ‘Khalsa Vaheer’ or Khalsa march with an open call for separatism under the Bhagwant Mann government's nose, Congress slammed the AAP government in the state on the deteriorating law and order situation.

Speaking to Republic, Punjab Congress spokesperson Amrit Gill said, "We are raising the voice against the law and order where every time radical elements, even our president Raja Warring Ji, is getting threats from these radical elements and the party in power (AAP) is not taking any action. They are not serious. Because of this, we lost the son of the soil Sidhu Moosewala."

Stating that the Bhagwant Mann government doesn’t know how to handle the radical elements, Amrit Gill said, "Situation in the state is deteriorating with every passing day."

'Punjab CM is sitting in Gujarat & busy with elections there': Congress questions law & order in Punjab

Adding further, the Congress leader said, "I find them (AAP) sitting with folded hands and trying to divert the attention of people towards other issues. This government needs to be more conscious and take stringent actions against the radical elements, the ones who are responsible for disturbing the peace of the people of Punjab."

Slamming the Mann government, she said, "What do they want? (Do) they want these radical elements to overcome the state? It’s not about Armitpal only, anybody who comes and starts talking against the state and rule of the state and nation, I don’t know what the government is doing."

"The CM of Punjab sitting in Gujarat and he is more busy with the Gujarat election. They will get nothing out from there," she added.

Republic confronts Amritpal Singh

Republic confronted Amritpal Singh during his march near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday in order to know what he was up to. Amritpal Singh said, "You know there is a genocide going on...The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs...There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide...And there is a mass migration to other countries. So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching...That's what we are doing...We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month...We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing preaching."

When asked what was their goal, Amritpal Singh added, "Freedom to preach, freedom to practise of religion...We have been through multiple genocides, if you go to this area of Punjab, there are hundreds of thousands of people killed in fake encounters, except judicial killings...There are mass rapes, now we are facing mass migration, and there is no education policy. Farmers are committing suicide. We want freedom from this because we lost our empire to the Britishers in 1849 and we are asking for that empire back."