'Situation Worsening By The Day': Tejashwi Yadav Slams CM Nitish Kumar; Alleges Poll Focus

With the Bihar assembly polls just three months away, RJD leader and leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, alleging that there is no health infrastructure and the people of Bihar are dying due to Coronavirus because there is lack of Doctors and Nurses in the state. Tejashwi also alleged that on one hand people are dying but NDA is concerned about holding assembly polls.

Tejashwi while addressing the media said that " The State running by the grace of God. The situation is getting worse day by day. Bihar Govt is not giving any figures and numbers. The virus is spreading and they are concerned for elections. People are not getting treated and are dying but Nitish Kumar is holding virtual rallies and their concern is only about holding elections on the dead bodies. Why is he scared of holding elections under Presidents rule.The facilities used for CM not given to common man, why is this so? CMs report came in 2 hours. He should ramp up testing, no facilities in the state. No rapid testing in the state. There is no job opportunity in the state ."

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that " Tejashwi should ask his parents who were both Chief Minister of Bihar and what was their contribution in creating health infrastructure. Everybody knows the kind of improvement NDA govt has brought in improving health facilities. As far as holding elections are concerned it's the domain of the election commission but the RJD agreed in principle to hold Bihar assembly polls , when the election commission had held an all-party meeting. They could have objected to holding elections than."

With the rapid increase in the number of positive cases in Bihar and the threat of spreading the virus to the community level, dark clouds are hovering over holding the Bihar assembly polls. Though the election commission has begun its exercise to hold the Bihar assembly polls, for which it held an all-party meet to seek suggestions. It's most likely that the Bihar assembly polls will be held on time by increasing fifty thousand more polling booths.

So far 12032 positive cases have been reported in Bihar, out of which 9014 have recovered and there 3028 active cases. So far 264109 samples have been tested and the recovery rate is 74.25 %. There are 48 testing centres functional across all 38 districts of Bihar.

