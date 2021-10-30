Inflating its numbers ahead of the polls, six suspended BSP MLAs and a sitting BJP MLA joined Samajwadi party in Lucknow in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. The six BSP MLAs - Hargovind Bhargav, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hakim Lal Bind, Aslam Raini, Sushma Patel, and Aslam Chaudhary were suspended from BSP for opposing the nomination of BSP’s official candidate for Rajya Sabha polls last October. Sitting BJP MLA from Sadar Rakesh Rathore too joined SP in Yadav's presence. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi Adityanath rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Six suspended BSP MLAs & sitting BJP MLA join SP

Samajwadi Party's expansion

This joining comes a day after general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's advisor Harendra Malik and his son Pankaj Malik joined Samajwadi Party on Friday. Perceived to be influential Jat leaders in western Uttar Pradesh, the father-son duo had resigned from the Sonia Gandhi-led party on October 20. Recently, two more top Congress leaders from UP- Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and Rajesh Pati Tripathi left the party and switched allegiance to TMC.

Previously on October 1, scores of top leaders from BSP, BJP, Apna Dal, Congress and two political factions joined SP. Top new joinees include Apna Dal national vice president Omkar Singh, BJP President Backward Classes wing Arun Kumar Maurya and several ex-MLAs from BSP and Congress. The two factions - Jan Parivartan Dal, Dalit Mahasabha merged with SP while other leaders like Bablu Sen, Rizwan Zaheer and his daughter Jeba Rizwan, Ram Prakash Kushwaha, Vinod Chaturvedi, Sagar Sharma, Manoj Tiwari, and Omkar Singh joined SP. Akhilesh Yadav has also allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar-led SBSP and is in talks with estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, allying with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.