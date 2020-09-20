Six Union Ministers Condemn Attack On RS Dy. Chair By Opposition MPs: 'Shameful & Sad'

Sending a message of strong condemnation against the 'attack' on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Upper House, six Union Ministers -Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawar Chand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addressed a press conference on the issue. Speaking on the ruckus, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the chaos saying that such misbehaviour - tearing rule book, breaking Dy. Chairman's microphone and standing on his table was unprecedented. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu is mulling to take disciplinary actions against the unruly MPs.

Mumbai's dabbawalas & Kranti Morcha protest in Thane demanding Maratha reservation

Six union ministers condemn attack on RS Chair

"What happened in the Rajya Sabha when the Farm bills were being debated was shameful, sad and unfortunate. For political reasons, the bills are being misinterpreted by Opposition to the farmers. Lies like 'MSP & APMC will be ended' are being circulated. In reality, once these bills are imposed, our farmers will be free to sell their products anywhere in the country. Neither MSP nor APMC are being ended," said Singh.

#LIVE | "Sadenned by the ruckus in Rajya Sabha over the two Farm Bills. I wish to clarify that MSP is not ending. These two bills will increase farmers income": Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister



Watch live here: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/5O6wsAcWj9 — Republic (@republic) September 20, 2020

IPL 2020 Delhi vs Punjab Live Updates: Debutant Ravi Bishnoi bowls an economical over

Condemning the behaviour towards Dy. Chair Harivansh, he added, "To stand on the Dy. Chairman's seat, tearing rule book and other papers, this has never occurred in the parliament's history - especially in the Rajya Sabha, known as the House of Elders. I am a farmer myself. I can never fathom being part of a government which will take any step to hurt the farmers. Breaking Parliamentary traditions leads to putting democratic traditions in shambles."

When asked if action will be taken against the unruly MPs, Singh said,"Notice is sent to Chairman. He will take appropriate action. It's his prerogative".

#LIVE | "Discussion happened between 9:30-1:30. There is no excuse to be violent and misbehaving with Chair. I want to assure that MSP and APMC won't end in any case, as a farmer myself.": Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister



Watch live here: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) September 20, 2020

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu mulls action against MPs who created chaos in House

RS chairman mulling action against MPs

After the ruckus in the House, a high-level meeting was held at Naidu residence with RS Dy Chairman Harivansh, Union Min Piyush Goyal & Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi present in the meeting. 12 Opposition parties have already submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh for passing two the Farm Bills via voice vote. The bills - Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were introduced earlier in the day and was passed amid chaos.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 54 lakh; another LS MP tests COVID+ve

Oppositions protest in Rajya Sabha

While opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. He then marched up to the well of the house and tore the rule book and ripped the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.