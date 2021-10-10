SKM Demands Union Min Ajay Mishra's Dismissal By Oct 11, Threatens To 'intensify' Protests

On the simmering issue of the Lakhimpur violence, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced October 11 as the deadline for the central government to sack the Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra. Samyukt Kisan Mishra threatened to launch a phase-wise protest if the government failed to dismiss the minister.

SKM further added that they will conduct a Shaheed Kisan Yatra from Lakhimpur Kheri with the ashes of the farmers who died, if the government failed to dismiss Ajay Mishra by October 11.

SKM draws deadline for Union Min Ajay Mishra's dismissal

This is the second time that the farmer’s body has issued an ultimatum against the government, asking them to dismiss the Union Minister as his position in power can influence the probe against the accused perpetrator, his son Ashish Mishra. Earlier this week, farmers threatened the government of intensifying the agitation.

"Justice getting compromised because Ajay Mishra is in a minister’s post in the Union government. The SKM warns the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government that time is running out on the deadline of October 11 given by it. Ajay Mishra's arrest and dismissal are awaited in addition to arrests of all culprits in the Lakhimpur Kheri farmers'' massacre," SKM said in a statement.

"Ajay Mishra staying as a minister in the Modi government, and especially as Home Affairs, is "untenable and unimaginable," according to the farmer alliance spearheading the farmers' agitation against the farm laws on Delhi's borders.

"It is clear that the MoS Home had a role to play in promoting enmity and disharmony, in criminal conspiracy and murder, as well as in harbouring offenders and trying to obstruct justice and to tamper with/conceal evidence," the statement said.

Farmers' body threatens to conduct Rail Roko demonstration on Oct 18

The protesting farmers have called for a 'rail roko' demonstration on October 18 to raise their voice against the Lakhimpur violence. The decision was taken at umbrella organisation Samyukta Kisan Morcha's general body meeting at the Singhu border on Friday, where they said that a nationwide 'rail roko' demonstration would be staged if the demand of Ashish Mishra's arrest along with the removal of his father Ajay Mishra is not met.

However, one of their demand was met, as Ashish Mishra was detained by police on Saturday midnight. After a 12-hour interrogation, Ashish Mishra was detained by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday and produced before a local court, where he was sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest.

