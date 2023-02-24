Slaps, kicks and punches. Unruly scenes were seen inside the House of Delhi's civic body on Friday after a massive fight broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors. The ruckus took place after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid in the six-member standing committee elections.

The clash intensified after the councillors belonging to both sides started accusing each other of trying to influence the results of the key Standing Committee elections. Accusing the Mayor of taking a biased decision, the BJP interrupted the counting of votes leading to chaos in the MCD centre.

The Standing Committee elections soon took an ugly turn as the councillors belonging to AAP and BJP were seen pushing and beating each other. Not only this, but the councillors amid the extreme sloganeering, were also seen pulling each other's hair. Some of the members were spotted in torn kurtas.

#WATCH | Delhi: Clashes continue at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP and BJP Councillors rain blows on each other over the election of members of the MCD Standing Committee. pic.twitter.com/qcw55yzRrQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

Elderly councillor collapses amid ruckus

Amid the ruckus where the councillors were seen fighting each other, one of the AAP councillors, identified as Ashok Kumar Maanu, collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre. After he got unconscious, he was taken out of the centre.

AAP councillor collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out between AAP and BJP Councillors. (Image: ANI)

"They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this,” the AAP councillor who collapse alleged.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back, appears before media with other Councillors of his party.



They say, "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this." pic.twitter.com/dbz4xE8FW9 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

BJP Vs AAP

As fresh ruckus ensued in Delhi Civic Centre, the councillors belonging to both the AAP and the BJP blamed each other. While AAP leaders accused BJP of goondaism, the BJP accused the Kejriwal-led party of tampering with the election results.

“What behaviour is this? This is shameful and condemnable. The country is seeing this. BJP should accept their defeat. I request BJP to stop their goondaism. Those who have attacked the Mayor will be sent behind bars,” AAP leader Atishi said.

Referring to the ruckus, BJP leader Vijender Gupta said, “Election results are being tampered with, wrong announcements were being made and they're indulging in fistfights. Several of our councillors were injured. FIR is being lodged. The manner in which they've been beaten up, AAP has shown that they are a party of goons.”