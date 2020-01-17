Smriti Irani Blames AAP For Delay In Death Penalty For Nirbhaya Convicts

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday hit out at the CM Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government over the delay of the hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts. Addressing the media in New Delhi, she said that Nirbhaya's mother has been fighting for years now to get justice for her daughter and asking for the rapists to be executed. "I want to thank the President for rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts."

'Why didn't they wake up until Asha Devi came out in public?'

Slamming the AAP government the WCD minister said, "On one side, the whole nation was waiting for the death penalty to these rapists, on the other side, the state's AAP government was keeping Nirbhaya's mother away from justice. Today, as a woman worker of the BJP, I want to express anger when I heard the statement from an AAP leader where they denied taking any responsibility for delaying justice. I want to tell the citizens of the country, the Supreme Court had rejected the review petition in 2018."

Adding that the prisons department comes under the AAP government, Irani said, "Why didn't they wake up until Asha Devi came out in public and started appealing. What is the reason because of which Nirbhaya and her mother were kept waiting for justice.? What is the reason that AAP's lawyer in the court, said that there will be a delay in executing the rapists? Why did the Aam Aadmi Party government let off the juvenile who was involved and also gave him Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit? I want to say this to the Aam Aadmi Party that because of them the rapists were not given the death penalty on time."

Politics over delay in hanging

On Thursday, both BJP and AAP played blame game politics over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out that Tihar jail authorities had not notified the convicts of their legal options since 2017, while AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Kejriwal government had immediately rejected the mercy petition. All 4 convicts have been moved to Jail No. 3 where the hanging is scheduled to take place.

Another delay tactic in hanging

After the President of India rejected the mercy plea of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Tihar jail authorities on Friday sought before a Delhi court issuance of fresh death warrants. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora was hearing a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, whose mercy has been rejected by the President, seeking postponement of the date of his execution on January 22.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

