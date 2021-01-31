Smriti Irani Affirms 'Farmers In West Bengal Hopeful Of Development Support PM Modi'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday exuded confidence that the farmers of West Bengal supported PM Modi, talking about how the West Bengal government had wronged the agrarian community by depriving it of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"All I want to say is that if Bengal's farmer hopes for development, he will support Narendra Modi ji. The Centre on multiple occasions requested Mamata Banerjee to implement to Kisan Samman Nidhi program in Bengal to help the poor Bengal farmers. About 10 crore farmers have benefitted from this but it is sad that the farmers of Bengal are deprived of its benefits," said Smriti Irani while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

Smriti Irani slams Mamata's 'divide & rule politics'

Earlier in the day, Irani addressed a rally in West Bengal's Howrah where she accused the Trinamool Congress Supremo of playing politics of 'divide and rule' in the state. "No nationalist politician can support a party that insults the slogans of Jai Shri Ram," she said attacking Mamata, who boycotted her speech and walked off the dais after chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' were raised at Kolkata's Victoria memorial earlier this month.

Smriti Irani further accused the TMC of "sacrificing" the lives of nearly 138 BJP workers, who had lost their lives owing to the alleged 'political violence' in the state. "Every corner of West Bengal has love and respect for BJP. People have trust in PM Modi and his vision of Sonar Bangla. The TMC will never get such support from people due to its politics of divide and rule," she added.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

