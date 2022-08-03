India is gearing up for the momentous celebrations of 75 years of Independence, being marked as the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Ahead of the milestone, Union ministers, Members of Parliament and others participated in a ‘Tiranga bike rally’.

The legislators set off on a journey from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk as they waved the Indian tricolour with pride. Union minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani was seen riding a two-wheeler along with other members of Parliament as Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu flagged off the 'Tiranga Bike Rally.' Evoking patriotism among the citizens, the politician rode a two-wheeler with a couple of Tricolours fixed at the back of the vehicle.

"Every citizen of the country is celebrating as India is completing 75 years of its Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve is that the next 25 years should be full of resolutions, full of duties and every Indian should live up to the expectations," Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sharing a few pictures on her Twitter handle, Smriti Irani wrote, "Participated in the Tiranga Bike Rally flagged off by the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu from the Red Fort."

Participated in the Tiranga Bike Rally flagged off by the Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji from the Red Fort. #HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/vjAfmEkg1J — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 3, 2022

While on the other hand, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also seen riding a bike during the rally. Posting a two-minute video on Twitter, Thakur wrote, "This country is full of diversity in language and culture. But everyone's pride is this: The National Flag, the tricolor."

Watch Union minister Anurag Thakur riding bike with the National flag:

Speaking on the Opposition not joining the Tiranga rally, Thakur said, "I wanted the opposition parties to join the Tiranga yatra in large numbers but they didn't. We are trying to send out a message to the coming generations that we will all keep India united, take India forward and make India stronger,” reported ANI.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to hoist or display the national flag at their houses between August 13 and 15 as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative ahead of the Independence Day.