Smriti Irani Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Spruce Up Of ‘Bombay’s Butcher’ Yakub Memon’s Grave

In light of the massive controversy over the renovation of Yakub Memon's grave in Mumbai, Union Minister Smriti Irani lambasted the Gandhi family and asserted that the sin of beautifying the terrorist's grave was committed when the Congress was a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra.

Notably, in a shocking revelation, recent pictures emerged of terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave which was seen beautified with LED lights and marble tiles at Mumbai’s Bada Kabrastan in South Mumbai.

‘Why no objection raised on installation of marbles on the grave of Yakub Memon?’

Union Minister Smriti Irani took a dig at Congress over the beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon’s grave and said, “When Congress was a part of the coalition government in Maharashtra, the sin of the installation of marbles at the grave of terrorist Yakub, who’s target was to destroy Mumbai, was committed. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why did you not condemn Bombay’s butcher?, If you state that terrorism has no religion, then why did you agree to the installation of the marbles at the grave of a terrorist?.”

LED lights removed after uproar

Post the massive backlash after the revelation, the LED lights were removed from his cemetery, and a DCP-level police inquiry was launched into the matter.

In a major scoop, Republic TV also accessed pictures of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers Nawab Malik, Aslam Shaikh meeting with Yakub Memon’s relative Rauf Memon, who allegedly threatened The Juma Masjid Of Bombay Trust’s former trustee Jazil Nawrangee, on behalf of Tiger Memon, to give a facelift to Yakub Memon’s cemetery failing which he would be 'made to disappear.'

BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacting to the revelations stated that Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray transformed itself into 'Sonia Sena' and 'Sharad Sena.' Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said that an inquiry has been ordered by the relevant authorities and added that necessary action will be taken by the Home Ministry in the case.

Yakub Memon provided financial assistance in 1993 Mumbai Bomb blasts

Terrorist Yakub Memon was given a death sentence for providing financial assistance in the 1993 Mumbai Bomb blasts, which rocked the city killing 257 people and injuring 1400. After all his mercy petitions were rejected and an unprecedented midnight hearing was held by the SC before his execution, he was hanged to death at the Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015, after 21 years of imprisonment.