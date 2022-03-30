Smriti Irani Bats For Girl's Identity, Hits Out At NCP MP Khan Over Marriage Remark; Watch

Hitting out at the regressive approach and lack of awareness in NCP MP from Maharashtra Fouzia Khan, Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Irani slammed the Rajya Sabha member for drawing parallels between a girl's identity and marriage. Irani's approach was rather straight-up when she implied that anomalies attached to marriage and the married identity of a girl-child need to be 'corrected'.

The war of words between both female Members of Parliament holds relevance as the aforesaid Ministry, in December 2021, tabled the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment), Bill.

The Bill aims to raise the legal age of marriage for women pan-India to 21 years from the present requisite of 18 years. On March 22, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu granted a three-month extension to the Standing Committee responsible for studying the Bill.

'How do we guarantee girls are occupied' without marriage: NCP MP Fouzia Khan

On Wednesday, Khan said, "When we talk about child marriage, people tell us that keeping our girls who are doing nothing till the age of 18 or 21 or whatever, we wouldn't want to do that because the girl is not secure and the girl herself wants to get married. So, I would like to ask the Honourable Minister (Smriti Irani) how do we make sure that the girls are kept occupied in some productive work, whether it is skill development, education, productive work or something that occupies their minds until they reach marriageable age."

'Anomaly that needs to be corrected...': Smriti Irani

Responding to the query with a slight smile, the Union Minister held that child marriages or even marriages can't be justified merely because "a child has 'nothing better to do".

Irani said, "Women in the country marry because they are unoccupied, I think this is an anomaly that needs to be corrected. And specifically, young girls, who choose marriage because they have nothing better to do. I hope that the Member would retract that position."

#BREAKING | WATCH: Union Minister Smriti Irani slams NCP MP Fauzia Khan in Rajya Sabha: 'Correct your position, Child marriage cannot be justified because the child has nothing better to do'



NCP MP said, 'girls are married because they are unoccupied.' https://t.co/aTxpBLqQnB pic.twitter.com/3vwBM2JLvl — Republic (@republic) March 30, 2022

Following this exchange in Rajya Sabha, critics were quick to put speculations in place and asked viewers to remind themselves that 'this is India and not a Taliban-led country'. A girl is not cut out for marriage as an outcome of lack of any other identity, the critics told Republic TV.