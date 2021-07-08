Smriti Irani Bids Adieu To The Textiles Ministry; Says 'poised To Take Giant Leap Forward'

The Cabinet Reshuffle done by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government has seen some major changes in the Union Cabinet. A total of 11 women leaders were included in the cabinet including Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani. As per the new cabinet, Irani will now continue to head the Women and Child Development Ministry whereas the Ministry of Textiles has been taken over by former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Smriti Irani on her journey in the Ministry of Textiles

After the newly formed Union Cabinet appointed Piyush Goyal as the MoS for the Ministry of Textile, Smriti Irani took to her official Twitter handle to express her gratitude towards serving in the ministry.

It has been my greatest privilege to serve in the @TexMinIndia . With PLI , MITRA & other schemes on the anvil , the industry is poised to take a giant leap forward. Team Textiles came together to make India self reliant in PPE. Proud to have served with these officers. pic.twitter.com/xz69uH6988 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 7, 2021

"It has been my greatest privilege to serve in the Ministry of Textile with PLI, Mitra & other schemes on the anvil, the industry is poised to take a giant leap forward. Team Textiles came together to make India self-reliant in PPE. Proud to have served with these officers", she tweeted.

Smriti Irani's appointment as the Minister of State

Irani was appointed as the Human Resource Development Minister in 2014 which she retained until 2016. Later in 2017, she was made the Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Also, she became the first woman to hold the position of Human Resource Development Minister and the Union Minister of Textile. It was in the year 2019 when she was appointed as the Woman and Child Development Minister.

Swearing-in ceremony of the newly-formed Union Cabinet

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan following COVID-19 protocols. Prominent figures like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras were included in the Union cabinet.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers including Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Other than that, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will continue to hold the charge of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs whereas leaders Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Renuka Singh Saruta did not face any shuffling.

Overall, seven Ministers of States (MoS) were promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.