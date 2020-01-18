Smriti Irani Breaks Silence On Indira Gandhi's Karim Lala Pic: 'Same Cong Jailed Vajpayee'

Breaking her silence over the statement made by Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi meeting underworld don Karim Lala, Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that everyone knows the face of the party now.

Speaking at a pro CAA rally, she said that the Congress party prisoned the leaders during Emergency but underworld dons were given an open hand. She went on to slam former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his Savarkar remark, adding that his 10 generations cannot be like Veer Savarkar. Irani had contested against Rahul Gandhi and defeated him from Gandhi family bastion of Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections last year.

"Sanjay Raut had said in Mumbai that Indira Gandhi met underworld don, Karim Lala. yes we all know the real face of Congress party. During Emergency, they imprisoned Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chaudhary Charan Singh, JP, but left underworld don like Karim Lala, they met the smugglers in Mumbai," she said.

Sanjay Raut's statement

Speaking at an event on January 15, Sanjay Raut claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met underworld don Karim Lala. He also claimed that the underworld decided who will be the city's commissioner and in the state secretariat. Moreover, he claimed that the entire secretariat would meet don Haji Mastan when he was in town.

As controversy broke out, he retracted his statement and apologised. However, taking to Twitter, he clarified that Lala met several top leaders in his capacity as the then leader of Pathan community as he was also leading an organisation called Pakhtun-e-Hind. He claimed that those who do not know the history of Mumbai are "twisting his statement." Even as he retracted the statement, Karim Lala's picture with Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray went viral on social media.

