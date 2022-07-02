Smriti Irani Briefs On BJP Executive Committee Meet; Slams KCR For Not Receiving PM Modi

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival at the airport in Hyderabad, saying 'he has insulted not just an individual but an institution'. 'KCR jeopardised the integrity of the Constitution of India,' BJP leader Smriti Irani stated while addressing the media.

"Politics may be a circus for KCR's party, but for BJP workers it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building," the Union Minister and BJP leader said after the Telangana Chief Minister, breaching protocol for the third time, deputed his proxy and Cabinet Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he landed at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later. KCR, however, did receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Hyderabad-based Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi landed at the same airstrip.

Smriti Irani briefs media on executive committee meeting

Smriti Irani highlighted how BJP's National President JP Nadda, during the executive Committee meet presently underway in Hyderabad, congratulated the party for completing eight years in power at the Centre. Nadda especially congratulated PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling the dreams of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the party's predecessor- Bharatiya Jana Sangh, and cited a few instances like the abolition of Article 370, as per the Union Minister.

"It is my party's immense pride that Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ji spoke of the emancipation of poor, spoke for justice for all, spoke of equal opportunities for every individual. It is the promise of Deen Dayal Upadhayay Ji that has been kept by the Hon'ble Prime Minister through his various schemes that are particularly dedicated to the poor citizens of the country,'' said Irani.

The Union Minister then went on to quote the party's national President, saying, "He expressed his salutations for the responsive, responsible, pro-poor government of Narendra Modi. Nadda Ji today, in the inaugural speech spoke elaborately on government schemes--on Jan Dhan Yojana which has provided economic support to close to 45 cr people, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat scheme along with mentioning social service schemes & policies for farmers."

#LIVE | Issue of political killings in West Bengal, Kerala were raised at BJP National Executive meet: Union Minister @smritiirani



Watch here-https://t.co/N2ywBdafiN pic.twitter.com/uIFyCe1LgG — Republic (@republic) July 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@BJP4India