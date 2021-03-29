Smriti Irani Calls A Raja 'morally Corrupt' For Remarks On Tamil Nadu CM EPS' Mother

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Sunday strongly criticised DMK leader A Raja for his alleged disparaging remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s mother. During a roadshow near Valluvar Kottam, Irani fired a scathing attack on former Union Minister A Raja, who was acquitted by a trial court in the 2G scam.

“I knew you are corrupt. But today I have learnt that you are also morally corrupt. If a leader from DMK makes such remarks about the Chief Minister, think about what they will say about common people,” she said reacting to Raja’s remarks. READ | DMK's A Raja booked after AIADMK complains to EC over obscene language used against CM EPS

A case has been filed against Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami's birth. The ruling AIADMK had lodged a police complaint against Raja over his comment and also demonstrated in various parts of Tamil Nadu, demanding the DMK leader’s arrest.

EPS sheds tears over A Raja's comments

On Sunday, CM K Palaniswami turned emotional while reacting to Raja's remarks against his mother, and said anyone who denigrates women would be punished by God. EPS broke down at a campaign in Thiruvotriyur and denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.

In a choked voice, the Chief Minister said, “If a person who occupies the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the condition of ordinary people. What kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?”

BJP Smriti Irani also came down heavily on the DMK, asking the voters to reject the rival party’s dynasty politics. She claimed the DMK for “Dynasty, Money and Katta Panchayat” and accused the party leaders of corruption. Irani added that the DMK is only interested in growing the wealth of its own family members.

Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6, with the results declared on May 2. There will be elections for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK alliance and the BJP-AIADMK alliance lock horns for power.