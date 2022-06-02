Smriti Irani Calls Kejriwal 'conspiracy Theorist' Over 'Sisodia To Be Arrested Next' Claim

Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani on Thursday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him a 'conspiracy theorist'. The BJP leader's remark came after the AAP Supremo expressed concerns during a press conference that the Centre will arrest Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a 'false case.' Responding to this, Irani claimed that by evading questions on Satyendar Jain's arrest, the Delhi CM has admitted to the involvement of his ministers in the Hawala nexus. Irani further advised the AAP leader to accept the charges against his Health Minister and come out clean, instead of spreading "fake emotional stories that no one believes."

Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani wrote, "Conspiracy theorist strikes back! By not answering a single pointed question, Kejriwal Ji has in a way admitted to the Hawala nexus of his Minister. It would be easier to come out ‘clean’ for once instead of peddling fake sob stories which do not have any takers anymore."

Conspiracy theorist strikes back!



By not answering a single pointed question, Kejriwal Ji has in a way admitted to the Hawala nexus of his Minister.



It would be easier to come out ‘clean’ for once instead of peddling fake sob stories which do not have any takers anymore. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 2, 2022

On Wednesday, Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, where she questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'clean chit' to his Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain. Citing the Delhi High Court order of 2019, Irani underlined that the court had clearly held Satyendar Jain responsible for directing accommodation entries in the garb of share capital and premium.

Arvind Kejriwal Claims 'Centre To Arrest Manish Sisodia'

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal predicted that the Centre will arrest Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in a false case. While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the Delhi CM claimed that he got this information through reliable sources which also intimated him about the possibility of Jain's arrest beforehand. Observing that Sisodia has made the country proud across the globe via his work in the education sector, he contended that this was a ploy to stop the good work taking place in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Manish Sisodia is the father of India's education revolution. Perhaps he is the best Education Minister of Independent India. Earlier, the children of the poor would get third-class education in government schools. 18 lakh children study in Delhi government schools. The future of these children was in darkness. Manish Ji has given these children hope for a good and glorious future."

सत्येंद्र जैन जी के बाद अब मनीष सिसोदिया जी पर भी झूठा केस लगाकर जेल भेजने की साज़िश हो रही है। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/55ErfeEbTO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 2, 2022

ED arrests AAP Minister Satyendar Jain

In a big blow for the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the ED arrested senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at 6.10 pm on May 30. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

According to the ED, companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilized for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi. On Tuesday, Special CBI Judge Geetanjali Goel remanded him to ED custody till June 9. At present, Jain holds the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment.

(Image: PTI)