Smriti Irani Calls On Youth To Drive India's Development, Stresses On Strong Foundations

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, said Tuesday that India is being discussed globally, calling on the youth of the country to take a prominent role in the nation's development over the next 25 years.

Irani, a member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, said development is happening in every field, be it startups, sports and industries. The Union Minister also spoke about the strong foundation on the basis of which India will celebrate its 100th year of independence.

Smriti Irani hails India's progress, motivates youth

India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. More than 80 thousand startups in more than 650 districts, and more than 100 unicorns whose total value is more than 330 billion dollars. This is a clear indication to youths how India is rising in the field of entrepreneurship, Irani said.

In order to create an efficient and prosperous nation, the development of the young generation’s skills should be the top priority, this is the only resolution of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, she added.

#BREAKING | Union Minister Smriti Irani in a news briefing says, "India is the 3rd largest eco system country."



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/qFti0PurjC — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

Referring to the Indian women's hockey team, Smriti Irani said, the nation has seen how the women's hockey team has once again brought laurels for the country. By establishing more than one thousand Khelo India Centers nationwide, Prime Minister Modi has contributed to taking sporting skills forward. Today more than 300 sportspersons are availing benefits of Rs 5 lakh annually for the next 8 years.

"It was due to the support of the Central government of that you saw India's performance during the Olympics when India won its first gold medal in athletics. 19 medals in Paralympics also showed that our specially-abled youth can also bring laurels to the country through their talent," she said.

"I would once again appeal to the Amrit generation that for the next 25 years, whether it is education, sports, infrastructure, technology, you must gather different communities of the society including the differently-abled people and play a role in building strong India. The Modi government is moving ahead on the path of empowering the youth of this country and will make efforts to lay a strong foundation for India," Irani added.