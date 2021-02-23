Smriti Irani Calls Out Rahul Gandhi's 'divisive Politics'; Slams Cong's 'hateful' Politics

Hitting out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's North vs South India politics' comment, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused the Wayanad MP of indulging in 'divisive politics'. Taking umbrage at Gandhi's remark in a Trivandrum rally, the BJP MP from Amethi lashed out at the Congress party and also highlighted previous 'unintelligent' comments by Rahul Gandhi. Notably, in the 2019 General Elections, Rahul Gandhi had lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi - a Congress stronghold - and incidentally had won in Wayanad.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "This spiteful stance that Mr Gandhi has taken can lead us to only two conclusions - either he is supremely intelligent or he is so politically repugnant that he is spiteful and hateful towards people that he dubbed 'family' when he wanted to ask for their votes. I need to underline that Wayanad was not his first choice as a constituency. He ran to Wayanad which his party members declared a safe seat for him when he saw he was losing in Amethi which means Wayanad was an afterthought."

READ | Rahul Gandhi Indulges In 'North Vs South India' Politics, Faces Backlash From BJP Leaders

'He is trying to create a wedge'

Irani also highlighted that Rahul Gandhi's mother and Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi is a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and questioned if the Wayanad MP believed that whether people in Raebareli are 'superficial'.

"Does he think that the intelligent quotient of voters from UP is for him questionable and not refreshing enough? There was a time when we used to dismiss his comments as an 'unintelligent' position but I think that there is a fine line between comments that he makes. In Assam, he made comments that were hateful and vengeful of Gujarat and Gujaratis. Today, he is trying to create a wedge between north India and south India by the political position that he seeks to take," Smriti Irani said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Trains Guns On Left Ahead Of Kerala Polls; Claims 'BJP Going Slow On Cases'

Furthermore, the Union Minister also slammed the Congress and the politics practised by the Gandhi family. "What is his politics? His politics is that he despises the people of North India. His politics is that he despises Gujarat and that he will question the Indian Army and ask for proof? The Congress party stands for hateful and vengeance against the people of the country. Congress party stands for the humiliation and insult," she concluded.

Rahul Gandhi faces BJP's wrath

During a rally amidst his campaigning in Kerala's Trivandrum ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday compared people belonging to North India and South India based on politics. "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues," the Wayanad MP said.

For the first 15 yrs, I was an MP in north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues & not just superficially but going into detail in issues: Rahul Gandhi, in Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/weBG2T1WAf — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

READ | 'Are They Remembering Farmers After 60yrs Of Their Rule?' MoS Choudhary Slams Rahul Gandhi

Moments after his remark, several BJP leaders stormed Twitter against Gandhi's divisive comments. BJP national President JP Nadda said that the "divide and rule politics won't work" while reminding him of the Gujarat Civic body elections results which saw BJP's landslide victory. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked the Wayanad MP not to abuse Amethi and North Indians by stating that the people of Amethi had given him and his entire family enough chances.