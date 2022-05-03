Last Updated:

EXCLUSIVE | Smriti Irani Calls Rahul Gandhi 'disastrous Dynast'; Says He Chose Wayanad In 'compulsion'

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's apathy towards the people from Wayanad, Smriti Irani asserted that the Congress party was always known to serve its own interests. 

With Rahul Gandhi's purported 'party video' from Kathmandu creating a political storm in India, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, as she embarked on a day-long visit to the Gandhi scion's Parliamentary constituency-- Wayanad.

Bringing out the stark difference between Amethi, which was once represented by Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad, which is his current constituency, Irani spoke about how the latter was lacking on several parameters. Highlighting the leader's apathy towards the people, she asserted that the Congress party was always known to serve its own interests. 

"It would be beneath my dignity to comment on his personal choices (party video). If you ask me what my focus is: Prime Minister's ambitious plan of 'aspirational district' to enhance the ease of living, is an experience. I have seen Fatehpur, which is number 8 in UP. Wayanad was at the 112 rank, it is still oscillating in the hundreds," said Smriti Irani.

She added, "We met with the District Collector (Wayanad) to see what initiatives can be taken so that Wayanad develops better, and that includes health, education, and skilling. Amethi had households with only 20% toilets under his tenure, now we have 100%. There were 50% of households without power. The then Amethi MP was known for his international travel, but Amethi got its first passport kendra under PM Modi."

'He chose Wayanad out of compulsion'

Smriti Irani further underlined that Rahul Gandhi was never voted into positions of power because of his competence or administrative excellence. "It was because of the political genes and the mathematics that made him the MP there. He did not choose it out of love but compulsion. He chose the most comfortable seat," he remarked.

"When did we ever think that Rahul Gandhi has the notion to serve the people? The family is always known to serve itself," she stated.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi was forced to retreat to the Wayanad constituency in Kerala because Smriti Irani was  his historic defeat at the hands of the BJP Minister in 2019. Irani had wrestled Amethi from Gandhi-- a seat he held for three consecutive terms, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. 

'Congress needed an outside strategist to tell them what to do'

Pointing out the lack of direction in the grand-old-party, the Union Minister reminded how the Congress needed an outside poll strategist (Prashant Kishor), to tell them about their own future. "Rahul Gandhi is an example of what a disaster a political dynast can be. Why is Congress so choiceless when it comes to the Vadra-Gandhi family?" she asked.

On the spate of communal clashes in Rajasthan, the latest of which was witnessed in Jodhpur, Irani said that the challenge for law and order is for everybody to bear witness. "Why do you think he would be conscientious enough to find a solution or demand an answer from the Rajasthan CM for the dismal state of affairs. The party was so confounded that it needed an outside strategist to tell them what to do. A party that is tied up in PPTs on its future can not figure out the future of any Indian," she stated.

