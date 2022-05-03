As former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is on the complete backfoot after he was recently spotted at a nightclub in Kathmandu at a time when his own party has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Europe, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Tuesday came down heavily on the Gandhi scion, questioning his political competence and sincerity towards his work.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Irani further stated that Rahul was voted to a position of power in Wayanad not because of competence or administrative excellence but due to his political genes. It is pertinent to mention that Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, which was a Congress stronghold historically.

"Rahul Gandhi was never voted into a position of power because of competence or administrative excellence, but due to his political genes. Wayanad's people know he didn't choose it, it was a compulsion," said Smriti Irani.

'An entity who is not interested in politics'

While responding to the political pressure on Rahul Gandhi after her visit to Wayanad, the Union Minister stated, "I don't thing we can call this a political pressure on an entity who is not interested in politics or the service of the people. As a representative of Amethi, I have known from my personal experience what the gentleman has done in his 15 years of being a representative of a district."

"Amethi had households which had only 20% toilets. Today, Amethi bid goodbye to Rahul Gandhi, we have a 100% toilet facility available across all households. Amethi had 50% households without electricity, but after voters forced him out, today 100% connections are available. Amethi never had a district collector's office while Rahul Gandhi was the MP but now we have a district collector's office. Ironically, the then Amethi MP (Rahul) was known for his international travels but Amethi got its first Passport Kendra when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister," she added.

'The family is always known to serve itself'

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video which is going viral, Smriti Irani stated, "It would be beneath my dignity to comment on this but I understand the public outrage which is emanated after the posting of that video. Was Rahul Gandhi ever known for doing work? When Congress party says 'Desh mein sankat chhaya hai, Magar saheb ko videsh bhaya hai' , it is ironic. When did Rahul Gandhi ever take it on himself that he has to serve the people? the family is always known to serve its own causes and its own self."

'We don't know who the MP is': Wayanad residents

Speaking to Republic TV, people of Kerala's Wayanad claimed that their MP Rahul Gandhi has never visited the region. The local villagers of Wayanad have revealed that Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from the district, has never stepped his foot in the area.

This comes as Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani is visiting the district. As the video of Rahul Gandhi partying in Kathmandu goes viral, people of his constituency have revealed that they have never seen their MP.

A Wayanad resident, while speaking to Republic TV from her village said that she doesn’t know who the MP is. “No MLA, no MP has ever visited us. I have not once seen the member of parliament. We don't even know who the MP is,” the local resident said.

“We don’t have bathrooms in the region and water floods here make it difficult for us to live. But we haven't seen any MP or MLA to tell our troubles to. They only come here for votes,” the woman said.

Meanwhile, another resident from the densely populated village said that she has never seen Rahul Gandhi. “Flooding is a huge problem here. But nobody knows about it. We don't know the MLA, we don't know the MP,” she said.