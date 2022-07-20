Smriti Irani Calls Rahul Gandhi 'politically Unproductive' After Ruckus In Parliament

After a major ruckus by the opposition in both the Houses of the Parliament over the GST price rise, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, stating that the Wayanad MP who has been politically unproductive is now trying to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha proceedings.

While speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi never posed a question, always disrespected Parliamentary proceedings and he is the one to have less than 40 per cent attendance in Parliament.

She said, " A gentleman who has made his political collogue to ensure that productive debate does not take place in Parliament had a chequered Parliamentary history. As the Amethi MP, he never posed any questions in Parliament once he abandoned Amethi and went to Wayanad his attendance in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2019 was merely 40 per cent."

"A gentleman who has never proposed a private member bill in Parliament in his parliamentary journey today yet again wants to ensure that health, productive debate, discuss in Parliament does not take place. Today adamant to bring down the productivity of the Lok Sabha," the BJP MP. She added that Rahul Gandhi's entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliament.

Congress create ruckus in Parliament over inflation, GST hike

Earlier in the day, the opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament raising slogans against inflation and the recent GST hike on some essential food items. Both Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - have been adjourned till 2 pm due to the ruckus. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party workers was also seen taking part in the protests near the Gandhi statue. The opposition carried out a similar protest on Tuesday disrupting the Session of both Houses.

The Centre announced a hike in GST rates during the 47th GST Council meeting held in June. As a part of that, GST rates were hiked by 5% on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses, and flour weighing less than 25 kg. In addition to that, commodities measured in litres have been limited to 25 litres.