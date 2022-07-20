Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed the constant disruption of Parliament proceedings in the ongoing Monsoon Session, holding Congress MP Rahul Gandhi responsible for the ruckus. Speaking to reporters, Irani questioned how many bills the Congress scion presented in his Parliament history and hit out at him for curbing the productivity of the Houses.

"The leader of the leaders who created a stalemate in Parliament, there is no discussion in the Parliament. The proceedings of the Parliament are adjourned. Today, BJP workers ask Rahul Gandhi, its creator, how many private member bills have you presented in the Lok Sabha in your Parliamentary history?" asked Smriti Irani.

"Those who, being the MP of Amethi, did not ask a question for Amethi till date, who kept less than 40% attendance in the winter session of 2019 Lok Sabha after leaving Amethi and going to Wayanad, today, is dedicating himself to ensure that proceedings of the Parliament are not conducted. The Parliament of India is a symbol of India's hopes and aspirations. The people of the country want that those subjects should be discussed in the Parliament, those which are important for every citizen of the country," she added.

Furthering her attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister jibed that the Wayanad MP's political history was reflected by the fact that when he is in the country or when he is outside, it becomes a matter of concern for his party. "I want to tell him that he is curbing the productivity of Parliament. Please do not try to do this continuously," she added.

Opposition parties protest outside Parliament over inflation, GST hike

A day after the Monsoon Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday, the Opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament on Tuesday raising slogans over the imposition of GST on some new items and on the price rise issue. Along with several party workers and leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen taking part in the protests. This came just a day after the party had revealed its plans to launch a protest against the BJP-led Central government over several issues including the recent hike in GST rates.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest over the issues of inflation and price rise, at Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session pic.twitter.com/KqMp3rrLSM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled at 11 am, opposition members belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, and others came to the Well of the House carrying placards against the imposition of the GST on some new items. Slogans were raised against the Modi government over the issue of price surge. The placards read “Gabbar Singh Strikes Again” among others. Due to the protests, the Lower House proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm. Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha.