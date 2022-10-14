Smriti Irani Consoles Girl As She Chokes Up While Recounting Her Child Marriage, WATCH

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani recently hugged and comforted an 18-year-old girl who choked while recounting her hardships during childhood and child marriage horror. Irani tried to encourage the girl for speaking during a national conference on skilling in non-traditional livelihood for girls. The girl named Gulabshah Parveen narrated her story and informed about how the skill development training through NGOs helped her in starting a new life and becoming financially independent.

The girl introduced herself by saying, "My name is Gulabshah Parveen. I am a resident of a small village called Masaurhi in Bihar." While narrating her story, she became emotional and was unable to speak, the host then asked the audience to applaud her. The Union Minister asked the girl to come up to the stage and share her story. Gulabshah then continued her speech and said, "I was 15 years old when my grandparents forcibly married me off to a 55-year-old man." This is when she started choking up and Irani asked the girl to give her hand and held the girl's hand and kept another hand on her shoulder to comfort her. The Union Minister then told her to narrate her story. Gulabshah revealed that her husband was already married and even had eight to ten kids.

Gulabshah says their inlaws tortured her

Gulabshah further said, "on the second day of marriage, my inlaws started talking different things about me. They verbally abused me and started torturing me in various ways. When I informed my family about this, they told me that you are married, and we cannot help you. You have to stay there. When things got unbearable, I left my in-laws' house and went to central home." She revealed that she started her studies and was even made Director of the Bihar Central Home for a day. However, she was sent back to her home when she turned 18 years old. She continued her speech and said, "When I turned 18, the Central home officials called my family and sent me home. When I went home, my family started taunting me. They also asked me where I had been for so many years and whom I have lived with. They verbally abused me and even started beating me."

Gulabshah now manages a shop

She revealed that she contacted UNICEF and officials of the UN agency informed her about Hello Smile LLP. Gulabshah said that she learnt how the world is and was given a new name and is now known as "Dhara Shandilya." She studied, did computer courses, and accounting and learnt to drive. She further said, "We have 28 girls in the organisation, some of whom work in monginis factory while others work in the soybean factory. She said that she now manages a shop named Shakti and looks after logistics and its dispatch of products. Smriti Irani interrupted her and jokingly said, "You manage a monginis factory and did not bring a cake for the fat minister." The girl even requested the minister to give skills and jobs to girls at these institutions when they turn 18 years old.

Image: Twitter/@MinistryWCD