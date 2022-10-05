Smriti Irani Criticises CM Kejriwal For Walking Out Of NDMC Meet, Skirting Questions

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani attacked Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "running away" when confronted by a Delhi BJP leader with a question based on an RTI query on developing schools in the Delhi CM's constituency.

Addressing a gathering of workers of BJP's women wing In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Smriti Irani said, "Arvind Kejriwal ran away from a meeting midway. He was asked one question- 'Sir, you go to Gujarat and give big promises, tell us how much funds you gave to the schools in your own constituency?' His own government replied in an RTI enquiry that not a single penny was given by Kejriwal (to schools) in his constituency."

"Kejriwal ran away from the #NDMC council meeting when education related questions about his own New Delhi assembly were raised!" - @smritiirani in #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/cSDaIKJ1cg — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) October 4, 2022

Adding further she said, "He (Kejriwal) is visiting Gujarat in darkness. But he must listen carefully that there is so much light of development in Gujarat that he will go blind. These women are not going to be fooled by him. They will vote for the lotus symbol in the polls and bring the BJP to power again."

Kejriwal leaves NDMC meeting midway

On September 28, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal left the NDMC meeting midway after Delhi BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal confronted him over the AAP government's claims of developing schools in the Delhi CM's constituency.

In a video shared by Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal who is also an NDMC member, Kejriwal is seen silent while Chahal questions him on the conditions of schools. The BJP leader said that his inquiries were based on an RTI he had filed to investigate Kejriwal's financial support for NDMC schools in his constituency. In the clip, Chahal claims that Arvind Kejriwal has made no contribution to the NDMC schools from his MLA funds. Chahal repeatedly asked the AAP supremo to answer his question, however, Kejriwal said nothing.

Unable to withstand the questioning of the BJP leader, a few moments later, the Delhi Chief Minister walked out of the NDMC meeting without replying to Chahal. It is pertinent to mention that according to the RTI filed by Chahal, from 2015-16 to 2021-22, CM Arvind Kejriwal has never visited NDMC schools. It also stated that the CM did not utilise any MLA funds for the schools' development in his constituency.