Smriti Irani Explains Glocal India; Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'over-simplifying' Budget 2021

Explaining several aspects of the Union Budget 2021, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday, said that the government had not burdened its citizens with additional taxes, unlike several other nations. Irani also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's 'over-simplification' of the Budget, saying that he never indulged in debate based on facts. She also highlighted how India how had gone 'glocal' during the pandemic.

Irani: 'India did not burden its citizens'

When asked about why individual taxes were not decreased after a harsh COVID-hit year, Irani said," Taxes have already been reformed. Several economies taxed their citizens to help their economy, but we did not increase our taxes. I thank the Finance Minister for giving tax exemption to senior citizens. Today's budget cannot be seen just as a single day's announcement, but must be seen as a part of the several schemes announced during the pandemic too."

Commenting on the 'over-simplification of the taxes' by Rahul Gandhi and Congress, she said, "You expect a serious debate based on facts from Rahul Gandhi? He had told that cities will burn at a press meet. As a responsible politician, he should have told people to maintain peace instead of calling for violence. For debate, one must know the facts of the issue. He never talks on statistics."

Talking about the 'Glocal' approach, she said," We saw the best implementation of glocal during lockdown when within 2 months, we made a $1 billion PPE manufacturing industry, at local level at global standards. We did not have a single PPE manufacturing unit. We became the 2nd biggest PPE exporter. We have great skill set in our doctors, workers etc, which is in high demand outside India. This is local talent pool with a global demand."

Union Budget 2021

Kicking off the new decade with India's first paperless budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Union Budget in the Parliament. Presenting one of the shortest budget speech (1 hour 40 mins), Budget 2021 focussed mainly on Healthcare, National Monetization Pipeline, disinvestment, infrastructure, agriculture, fiscal deficit and direct taxes. In the first post-COVID budget, FM Sitharaman allocated 2.83 lakh crores in this year's Union Budget - a 137% in Health budget, announced a 'National Monetization Pipeline' which covered key state assets to be monetised. The Centre also allowed strategic disinvestment several PSUs and increased FDI limit from 49% to 74% and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards. With the economy hit by COVID, Fiscal deficit of FY-2021-2022 was pegged at 6.8% of GDP while FY-2020-21's fiscal deficit was pegged at 9.5% GDP and kept the state's share of the Central taxes at 41%, while J&K and Ladakh will be funded by Centre.

