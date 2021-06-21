Smriti Irani Hails Calcutta HC's Order; Slams Mamata For Keeping Mum On Post-poll Violence

Lauding Calcutta High Court's dismissal of the plea to recall or stay the order over the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'keeping mum and witnessing' the ongoing crimes in the state. She asserted that crimes such as murder, molestation, and rape were taking place specifically against people who did not vote for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the assembly elections, and this had created such an intense fear among the general crowd that they were ready to go to any extent to get 'forgiveness' from Mamata Banerjee.

#WATCH | Probably for the first time in our democracy, I'm seeing a CM witnessing people being murdered because they didn't vote for her party...Pahle to unke (Mamata Banerjee) haath khoon se sane hue the, ab daaman par bhi mahila ke atyachar ke daag hain: Union Min Smiriti Irani pic.twitter.com/XZ2p42C3uQ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Smriti Irani lauds decision of Calcutta High Court; slams CM Mamata Banerjee

Talking about the decision of the Calcutta High Court, Irani said, "All those who were tortured, who were thrown out of their respective homes- those men who were murdered and those women who were raped, there's a newfound faith that justice will be served to them."

"For the first time in our country, after the declaration of election results, it is being noticed that a Chief Minister is seeing the people of the states being subjected to capital punishment because they did not cast their votes in favour of her and her party," she said highlighting that people in thousands are leaving their homes, crossing borders and begging for forgiveness. She added, "They are even saying that we are even ready to change our religion, all we want is that the Trinamool Congress forgives us."

Directly referring to Mamata Banerjee, She asked," Till when are you going to keep silent?". Citing specifically the growing number of rape cases in the state, she asserted "Earlier, you had blood-soaked hands, but now you even have blots of women's rape and molestation on you."

Smriti Irani's reaction comes after a 5- judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar dismissed Mamata Banerjee-led government's plea to recall or stay the order over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. It instead ordered the NHRC to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.

(Credit-PTI)