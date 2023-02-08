Smriti Irani Hits Back At Rahul's Rant, Says Amethi Got First Medical College After 2014

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Amethi MP, said her constituency got its first medical college after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Irani, taking a jibe at the Gandhi family, said that there used to be a very 'famous foundation' in Amethi that got 41-acre land to build a medical college in 1981.

"The foundation told the government at that time... whose government was it I think the students of history are well aware... that you give me 40 acres of land and we will build a medical college for the poor in Amethi," Irani said in Parliament on Tuesday.

"For 30 years, the poor in Amethi was told that 'we will open a medical college for you' but if today someone has gone to the place, he would know that the land on which they were planning to open a college, they have opened a guest house for the family instead. However, PM Modi gave Amethi its first medical college worth Rs 290 crore," she added.

Rahul Gandhi's Adani rant

Smriti Iran's address followed Rahul Gandhi's rant against the Adani Group. Gandhi, speaking in Parliament, said that Gautam Adani had a relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for years. Rahul Gandhi said many years ago, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, "one man stood shoulder to shoulder with him," speaking of Gautam Adani. "He was loyal to Modi and helped him in constructing the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'."