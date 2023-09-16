Smriti Irani Hits Out At Opposition Amid Sanatan Dharma Row, Says 'Don't Be Surprised'

Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at the opposition over the ongoing debate over 'insults' to the Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at an event in MP's Sehore, Irani also called out the Congress party in particular and said that people should not be surprised that its leaders attacked the Sanatan Dharma.

"You should not be surprised that Congress attacked Sanatan Dharma. When Congress was in power, when Sonia Gandhi was the President of Congress, she filed an affidavit saying there was no Lord Ram. When Congress was in power, Rahul Gandhi said that the Hindus are terrorists," she said.

The minister went on to call out Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath and challenged him to speak up to the Gandhi family regarding the attacks on Sanatan Dharma.

"To show faith in the religion before the election in Chhindwara and inviting a seer at an event is not enough. If Kamal Nath has special faith in the religion then he should challenge the Gandhi family to drop the alliance with the DMK. This is the same DMK party which was accused of killing Rajiv Gandhi by the Congress leadership," she said. During a press conference in Bhopal earlier today, Kamal Nath said that the BJP is trying to distract the people using religion.

'It's a fight between dharma and adharma'

Amid the raging controversy that started after objectionable statements from leaders of Congress ally DMK, Irani said that the upcoming assembly elections at the end of 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 is 'a fight between Dharma and Adharma.'

"This is not just an election, it is a fight between Adharma and Dharma. It is a fight between Lord Ram devotees and those who file affidavits that Lord Ram does not exist. This is not an ordinary fight. They have decided to abolish Sanatana Dharma and we have vowed to protect the Dharma till our last breath," Irani said.

"This is not going to be an ordinary election fight because the people in front have decided that their alliance is to destroy Sanatan Dharma and our resolve is to protect religion as long as we have life," she further said.