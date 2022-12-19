Smriti Irani Issues Amethi 'dare' To Rahul After Sexist Insult By Cong 'misogynistic Goon'

Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, reacted sharply to Congress leader Ajay Rai's announcement that Rahul Gandhi will contest the parliamentary seat in 2024. "So can I take it for sure that you will contest from Amethi? I hope you will not run to a different seat? Won't get afraid, right??? PS: You & Mummy ji (Sonia Gandhi) need to get your misogynistic goons a new speechwriter," Irani tweeted.

सुना है @RahulGandhi जी आपने अपने किसी प्रांतीय नेता से अभद्र तरीके से 2024 में अमेठी से लड़ने की घोषणा करवाई है।



तो क्या आपका अमेठी से लड़ना पक्का समझूँ? दूसरी सीट पर तो नहीं भागेंगे? डरेंगे तो नहीं???



PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic goons a new speechwriter. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 19, 2022

Irani's reaction came after Congress' East Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai said the Gandhi scion would contest the seat. Rai also made misogynistic and sexist remarks against the Union Minister.

Smriti Irani won the 2019 general elections from Amethi beating Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes. Amethi has traditionally been a Congress stronghold with the party winning the seat every time since 1999. Four members of the Gandhi family -- Sanjay Gandhi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his wife Sonia Gandhi, and their son Rahul Gandhi have been elected from the seat.

Rahul Gandhi, Amethi MP from 2004 to 2019, kept his place in the Lok Sabha only because he contested from two seats, the other being Wayanad in Kerala, which he currently represents.

Congress leader's misogyny

Ajay Rai, the Congress leader, made headlines Monday morning for his sexist and misogynistic remarks aimed at Union Minister Smriti Irani.

"Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, many members of the Gandhi family have served the place and developed industrial areas for the residents. But now, all the factories are on the verge of getting shut down. Smriti Irani only comes and does 'latke jhatke' and goes away. Congress workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight the 2024 polls from there," Rai said.

Confronted by Republic, the leader of the grand old party refused to apologise, and to everyone's surprise, said he has 'done nothing wrong'. "There was no indecency on what I said. I respectfully said that she stays in 'latke jhatke' because she was an actor. I only said the minister is of 'latke jhatke'. What is unparliamentary in that?" he said.