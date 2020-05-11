KTR Writes To Smriti Irani, Urges Cooperation To Protect Livelihoods In Textile Industry

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has written a letter to Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani urging her for cooperation in protecting the livelihoods of people in the textile industry.

"Consumption patterns across national/ international markets will change in post COVID world, e.g. more spending will be on healthcare, resulting in higher opportunities from healthcare institutions and also the technical textiles segment which caters to medical textiles. Retail channels will shift more towards online than brick and mortar stores, which points to the need for fast fashion and quicker turnaround at the factory. This points to better integration of the segments i.e. having integrated textile zones to improve efficiencies," said KTR in the letter.

'Provide wage support of up to 50 percent'

The letter further read, "Providing wage support of up to 50 percent of wages, contingent on continued employment of the workforce. This support can be given for a period of up to 6 months, in the form of a long-term loan which the industry would need to repay in instalments after a stipulated period."

He urged the textile minister to allow the industry a one-time extension of 3 months for the deposit of statutory dues of PF and ESI. "This will release some cash for the industry," he opined in the letter.

"Facilitate higher temporary credit facilities (up to 30 percent of current limits) to meet the cash losses during this slowdown, so that it will enable the industry to meet its obligations towards its vendors and statutory payments, so that the entire supply chain is protected. The Govt of India could consider funding this through a concessional line of credit so that the banks are adequately supported, and the funds return to the Government in due course," it read.

The letter further read, "While the RBI has already announced measures to improve liquidity and reduce the interest rates, this can be further augmented by a complete interest waiver or an interest subvention scheme of 2-3 per cent on all loans (including working capital credit) availed by the sector as has been done in the past under TUFS. Further, a special moratorium of 1 year may also be considered."

"This could also be supported through institutional buying by Govt of India owned corporations like KVIC, Cottage Industries Emporium, etc," he said.

"Further, in order to encourage faster reboot of the sector, the Centre could consider a 50 percent yarn subsidy across the handloom industry. As a special case, the GST Council should also consider a complete waiver of GST on handloom products for a period of 2 years to boost the sector," he added.

(With ANI inputs)