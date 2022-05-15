Smriti Irani Lambasts NCP Over Attack On BJP Leader ; 'so Called Champions Of Free Speech'

A day after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar was allegedly assaulted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers at his Pune office, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday strongly condemned the incident and slammed the NCP for beating up an elderly person, calling them 'so-called champions of free speech.' The Union Minister also attacked the Sharad Pawar-led party over the arrest of Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale.

Taking to Twitter, Irani furiously stated, "The so called champions of free speech beat an elderly citizen, arrest a woman for speaking her mind. They crush freedom of expression with impunity and their accomplished accomplices meet their action with pre-approved silence."

NCP workers slap BJP leader

The incident came days after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar allegedly posted demeaning posts about NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Facebook. On Saturday, he was beaten up by NCP workers while he was at his Pune office. He also approached the Pune Police and lodged a complaint against the workers.

In his complaint to the police, Ambekar alleged that around 20 NCP workers came to his office and attacked him. He added that he was a tax consultant as well and said it was due to a social media post he had written on Friday for which he was asked to apologise by party MP Girish Bapat.

“Today, I got a call from someone who said he wanted some tax advice. This man came to my office with 20 people and slapped me. My spectacles broke. I have submitted a complaint with police and want a case to be registered,” Ambekar, a spokesperson for the party, said.

Marathi actress arrested for posting derogatory posts against Sharad Pawar

Recently, a Marathi actress and pharmaceutical student in Maharashtra, Ketaki Chitale was also arrested for posting demeaning comments against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook.

The 29-year-old Chitale had posted a Marathi poem on her Facebook profile, attributed to another person which goes on to mention just the surname (Pawar) and the age (80). Furthermore, it also referred to the physical conditions the NCP leader suffers from.