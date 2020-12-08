Smriti Irani Lauds Failure Of Bharat Bandh, Counters Opposition's MSP & APMC Allegations

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday contended that the failure of the Bharat Bandh backed by opposition parties is the victory of the country. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, she claimed that the opposition had sought to mislead the farmers on the Minimum Support Price. To buttress her point, Irani pointed out that the Centre had procured 336 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs.60,000 crore at MSP from the month of September to December 5. Moreover, she added that 60% of these beneficiaries are from Punjab. She also said that the three agrarian laws stipulated that no one can snatch away a farmer's land, mortgage or sell it.

Union Minister Smriti Irani remarked, "The opposition has failed in its attempt to hijack an issue for its own political gain. To mislead the farmers, they were told in September that the government will shut down MSP operations after the bills are tabled. If I talk about MSP operations from September to December 5, the government procured 336 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from 33 lakh farmers. The government provided Rs.60,000 crore to the farmers through this MSP operation. 60% of these beneficiaries are from Punjab. This means that the opposition's lie was busted and Punjab's small farmer cooperated with the Centre and took part in the MSP operation."

'Liberate the farmers across the country'

Countering the opposition's charge that the Mandi system is being done away with, the BJP leader lashed out at the Congress' alleged hypocrisy on this issue. For instance, Irani cited the party's 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto which talked about repealing the APMC Act. According to her, the Union government wanted to ensure that farmers can trade across the country without any restrictions.

"The country should ask the Congress leaders shedding crocodile tears as to why they were silent when their former President Rahul Gandhi had propagated in the 2019 manifesto that they want to destroy the APMC system. The Indian government, both inside and outside the Parliament has proved that we are not abolishing the APMC system. We only want that the farmers should not be forced to sell their produce only at one place with conditions. Liberate the farmers across the country," the Union Minister opined.

Irani added, "A family that looted the country's treasury issues the call for a Bharat Bandh. But the family's heir does not know that the country rejected this call. The country knows that it is on the way to progress. Only the Gandhi family is in pain because of this."

