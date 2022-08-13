Last Updated:

Smriti Irani Leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally In Amethi Ahead Of 75th Independence Day

Union minister Smriti Irani held a Tiranga yatra in her constituency, Amethi under the Har Ghar Tiranga drive commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence

Written By
Abhishek Raval

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD 


Union minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani held a Tiranga yatra in her constituency, Amethi under the Har Ghar Tiranga drive commemorating 75 years of Indian independence. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to hoist the Tricolour from August 13 - 15 under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate the completion of the 75 years of India's independence. 

Moreover, various top leaders of BJP hoisted the Tricolour at their respective homes to kick off the celebration of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. To mark the beginning of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, BJP national president of the JP Nadda hoisted the Tricolour along with his wife Mallika Nadda at their residence in Delhi on August 13.

'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will increase the feeling of nationalism'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about the campaign to reporters on Saturday in Delhi and expressing the importance of the campaign he said, "The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will increase the feeling of nationalism. Under the guidance of PM Modi, crores will hoist Tricolour flag on independence day. This will give a message to the world about India's growing strength, unity & its dedication to becoming a developed country in the next 25 years." 

READ | Independence day: Top BJP leaders lead Har Ghar Tiranga; urge people to hoist Tricolour

Minister of Education, Skill development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan took part in a bike rally in the Rourkela city of Odisha, where hundreds drove their way, waving the national Tricolour on their bikes.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The central government has encouraged the citizens to hoist the national Tricolour in their homes or display it from August 13 - 15, marking the completion of 75 years of India's independence from the British rule. The celebrations are being organised under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

READ | Independence Day: Assam CM tweets about 'goosebump' moment during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally

It is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD 

READ | PM Modi's mother celebrates Har Ghar Tiranga; distributes National Flags to children
READ | LG kicks-off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in J-K
READ | Independence Day: Top Ministers flag off Har Ghar Tiranga campaign; 'Message to the world'
First Published:
COMMENT