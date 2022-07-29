Smriti Irani Meets President Murmu Amid Row Over Congress Leader's 'Rashtrapatni’ Remark

Amid the row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Friday, met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Smriti Irani shared a picture and informed about her meeting with the newly elected President of India along with the MoS for Women & Child Development Dr Mahendra Munjpara, and MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla.

She tweeted, "Had the privilege of calling upon the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji along with MOS Dr Mahendra Munjpara and MoS John Barla".

Had the privilege of calling upon the Honourable President of India Droupadi Murmu Ji along with MOS @DrMunjparaBJP Ji & @johnbarlabjp Ji. pic.twitter.com/TewSJUWiqT — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 29, 2022

It should be mentioned here that on Thursday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stoked massive controversy after referring to President Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni (wife of the nation)'. Defending his comment, the Congress leader said that it was 'a slip of tongue'.

Smriti Irani slams Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

On Thursday, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani addressed a press conference over the controversial comment stating that the country is well aware of the Congress party being anti-tribal, anti-Dalit, and anti-women. She stated that ever since the Presidential Election was announced and Droupadi Murmu was nominated as NDA's candidate, she has been targeted maliciously by the Congress. "Droupadi Murmu Ji was called a puppet as a candidate, a symbol of inauspiciousness and even after winning a historic election and being elected as President, the attacks do not seem to stop against her," the Union Minister said.

"Congress is still unable to accept the fact that a tribal poor woman has been chosen to represent the highest constitutional post of the country. Sonia Gandhi appointed the leader of the Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who addressed Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' (wife of the nation). The Congressmen knew that this way to address the President of India is demeaning and against every value and culture of our country. This not only demeans her constitutional post but a rich tribal legacy she represents, the potential of a woman in our country, hope, and aspirations of Indians," said Smriti Irani.

'Will apologise to President, not hypocrites': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made the remark when Congress was protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati....(pause)..Rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

Defending himself, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "If I committed a mistake, I accepted it. Watch my video. I addressed her 'Rashtrapati' three times before calling her 'Rashtrapatni'. It slipped out after I said 'Rashtrapati'.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury announced that he had sought time to meet the President. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered to apologise if the President was offended by his remark. He called the BJP leaders "hypocrites" and ruled out the possibility of tendering an apology to them.

Chowdhury's remark snowballed into a massive controversy with BJP MPs and Ministers in both Houses of Parliament demanding Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's apology.

(Image: @Smritiirani/Twitter)