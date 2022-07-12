Smriti Irani Offers Prayers At Kali Mandir In Howrah; Shares Prasad With Children | WATCH

Amid the ongoing controversy over Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's alleged objectionable remarks about Goddess Kaali, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday offered prayers at a local Kaali Mandir in West Bengal's Howrah. This comes at a time when the ruling party TMC has been facing heat over its MP's claim that Goddess Kaali is a 'meat-eating; alcohol accepting goddess'. The newly appointed Minority Affairs Minister was also seen having prasad with little children at the temple.

On Monday, Smriti Irani slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, by demanding the dismissal of those who insulted Goddess Kali, indicating the objectionable remarks made by Mahua Moitra.

It is also worth mentioning that TMC recently faced heavy criticism when one of its leaders called Smriti Irani a "hardcore Hindu" after her appointment as the Union Minister of Minority Affairs.

Mahua Moitra's controversial remark on Goddess Kaali

Last week, TMC MP Mahua Moitra claimed that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess". Her comments were in connection with the controversial poster of Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' documentary which showed a woman dressed as Goddess Kali, smoking. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC soon distanced itself from the MP's comment and condemned it. The TMC said that Moitra's views are not endorsed by the party and were made in an individual capacity.

"Just at the beginning of the controversy, our party had taken a very strong stand that we do not endorse the statement of Mahua Moitra and that she made it in her personal capacity. The decision on the action will be taken by the party High Command," TMC leader Madan Mitra told Republic TV on Sunday. Several FIRs have been registered against the TMC MP under Indian Penal Code Section 295A (deliberately outraging the religious feelings).