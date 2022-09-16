Smriti Irani On What Is 'Death Of Democracy': The Viral Video You Must Watch Today

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, speaking at Republic Bharat's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan on Friday, spelt out what is the 'death of democracy'.

In conversation with Republic Media Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Irani said that democracy dies when political leaders are selected based on their genetics and not merits, and when the democratically-elected Prime Minister is insulted.

"Democracy dies in the political perspective when leaders are selected on genetics, not merits. Democracy dies when one appoints oneself a super-PM. Democracy dies when one hosts terrorists who forced Kashmiri Pandits to flee and didn't spare IAF officers. Democracy dies when a democratically elected Prime Minister is insulted. Democracy dies when a woman is insulted because she is from Adivasi community and one political party nominated her as a Presidential candidate. Many times that democracy died under UPA," Irani said.

Taking a jibe at Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the union minister asked if "Democracy is thrashing a shopkeeper for collecting funds?". This is in an apparent reference to Congress workers allegedly beating a vegetable seller in Kerala's Kollam after he failed to give Rs 2,000 for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

'Gandhi family denied by India in 2 consecutive elections,' says Irani

The Union Minister said that she would be happy if the Congress party implodes. "I say it openly, those who for years spoke about breaking the nation, today their own party is in tatters."

She added that the Gandhi family has been rejected by the people of India in two consecutive general elections. "If they have not realised, the country has. They are running to save the family, we are running to save the country."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that her party is protecting the nation from the thinking that demolishes merit and keeps the poor deprived of their rights.

"For the first time, we have a PM who has given a vision for the next 25 years, both for India and in the context of the world," Irani said.