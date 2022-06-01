Smriti Irani Reacts As Rahul Set To Skip ED Summon; 'was Missing From Amethi For 15 Yrs'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani reacted to Rahul Gandhi skipping to Enforcement Directorate's summon in the National Herald case. She said that she is not stunned with Wayanad MP missing the appearance as he was missing from Amethi for 15 years

"Am I stunned that the man who was missing from Amethi for 15 years is now missing from an Enforcement Directorate appearance? No," Irani said.

When asked if the case is going on for years, the union minister said, "I'm not the agency. But, I know this when Congress subjugate itself to a hilarious position that this is political vendetta. I think they need to realise that there is nothing left in Congress to a political instrument strong enough for anybody to venge them anything. Today it is in the best interest of everybody who does not like Congress to ensure that the Gandhi family continues to flourish. Because as long as the Gandhi family flourishes, the Congres perishes."

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

The ED on Wednesday summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

While Rahul Gandhi has been summoned on June 2, Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear on June 8. The Gandhi scion has written to the federal agency to postpone the date to after June 5 as is abroad, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

A case was registered recently to examine potential financial irregularities in the Congress-backed Young India, which owns National Herald. Young Indian owns the National Herald newspaper, which is published by Associated Journals Limited. Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have already been questioned.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of hatching a "cowardly conspiracy" against Congress Chief and Wayanad MP and said that the party will not be cowed down by any "vendetta" politics.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala and Singhvi said that the Congress leaders have been summoned by ED in a "fake" money laundering case. "It is clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies. A nasty and cowardly conspiracy is being hatched against the Congress leadership in order to mislead the nation," Surjewala said.