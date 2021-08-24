Smriti Irani Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Remark On BJP 'selling' What UPA Had: 'What Was Built?'

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday after the latter claimed that the BJP government was 'selling' everything that the UPA government helped build over 70 years.

Addressing a press conference, the former Congress President accused the Modi government of mishandling the economy and is leasing public enterprises as an 'excuse' to get away with it. Calling it a huge tragedy, Gandhi claimed that the government has 'destroyed what the UPA built during its regime, and now as a last resort, is selling everything that they had helped create.'

"What this country has built over the last 70 years, is being given away. There is an excuse they have come up with that "we are leasing these". The government clearly mishandled the economy and doesn't know what to do. They have basically destroyed what the UPA built and now as a last resort, they are selling everything that we had helped create. To me, this is a huge tragedy," he said, criticizing the government's monetisation plan.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Smriti Irani said, the Gandhi family, which 'failed' to build a single district hospital in Amethi since the 70 years of independence, is giving instructions to Prime Minister Modi. She claimed that Rahul Gandhi's constituency of 15 years, Amethi, received its first CT scanner after the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"In 70 years of independence, the (Gandhi) family, which did not even build a district hospital or a medical college in Amethi, is instructing PM Modi. The town of Amethi, where Rahul Gandhi has been an MP for 15 years, received its first CT scanner after the Modi government came to power. Under whose leadership the country's largest vaccination drive is being undertaken, is Rahul Gandhi instructing that PM?" questioned Irani.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's claims that he had warned the BJP government regarding COVID-19, Irani asked, how come the UPA government was not prepared for the pandemic?

"If Rahul Gandhi was so prepared for the pandemic, how come there were no PPE kits manufactured under the UPA regime? In the state of lockdown, India began manufacturing PPE kits for medical professionals under PM Modi's leadership," the Minister said.

'Was Rahul Gandhi selling India during UPA regime?'

She went on to say that Rahul Gandhi is irked by the fact that 6 lakh crore will be added to India's treasury through the BJP government's privatisation plan. The government has already informed that India will continue to have ownership of every asset that is being monetised, she stressed.

"When the Congress privatised airports, monetised expressways, and released RFP for the privatisation of Railways, was Rahul Gandhi selling the country too?" she asked.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said he is not against privatization plan that had 'logic'. He said that his party did not privatize strategic industries and government enterprises that had the potential of checking private sector monopoly. He alleged that the BJP government's privatisation exercise was designed without any ex-ante criteria.