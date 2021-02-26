Smriti Irani Rides Scooter In BJP's Bengal Roadshow; Replies To CM Mamata's Attack On PM

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday reached a poll-bound state of West Bengal for a day-long visit. According to sources, the Union Minister is scheduled to participate in BJP's Parivartan Yatra at South 24 Parganas district. Upon her arrival, the BJP leader was seen riding a scooter and conducting a roadshow in the Panchpota area of South 24 Parganas district.

Smriti Irani attacks CM Mamata

Smriti Irani spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Commenting on Mamata Banerjee's recent attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP overall, she said that Mamata has just given an introduction of her own moral values so far and now the people of West Bengal will give an answer to her by electing BJP in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Speaking further, the Union Minister said, "This is saddening and very disrespecting to listen to a Chief Minister uttering such harsh words against the Prime Minister. We do not expect any political etiquettes from Mamata Banerjee."

#BREAKING | Union Minister Smriti Irani leads BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Kamalgachi, West Bengal; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/uYymiTa3Fw — Republic (@republic) February 26, 2021

This latest development comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday was spotted riding an electric scooter in order to protest against the fuel price hike in the country. While speaking about her unique way of protesting, the TMC chief said that she rode on an e-scooter to protest the manner in which petrol, diesel and LPG prices are rising. Asserting that a middle-class household needs two LPG cylinders a month which they can't afford now, she said that over 1 crore people in West Bengal who depend on kerosene, are not able to get it now. Mamata Banerjee had also unleashed a quite extraordinary attack at the Prime Minister a few days earlier, branding him as the "biggest rioter", who will meet a fate "even worse" than that of former US President Donald Trump

Responding to Mamata's allegations that BJP one one side bats for the upliftment of women, but on the other end it is insulting women, Smriti Irani said. "In Rujira's family, one female is plating 'loot politics'. Now Mamata Banerjee thinks that her family member who is practising loot politics should be spared?"

Pointing towards West Bengal CM's comments against PM Modi and BJP, the Union Minister said that one uses such words only when he/she has already accepted her defeat even before the elections. A politician who preaches and practices correct politics will never use such insulting words or talk about the partition of one's own country, she added.

Mamata Banerjee vs BJP in West Bengal Polls

Mamata Banerjee is battling an unprecedented push by the BJP to make inroads into West Bengal at a state assembly level. BJP leaders including Prime Minister, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have been regular visitors to the state. Meanwhile, the BJP has claimed it will win 200 seats in the elections, while the TMC, via poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

