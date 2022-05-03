Amethi Didn't Grow Under Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani Pans Congress MP As Party Clip Emerges

"I don't think there can be political pressure on someone like Rahul Gandhi who is not interested in politics", opined Union Minister Smriti Irani in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday. Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, which was represented by Rahul Gandhi before Smriti Irani took over in 2019, she listed all the flaws in the district under her predecessor, one after another.

"Amethi had toilets only in 20 per cent of the household but after Raul Gandhi bid goodbye, there are 100 per cent toilet facilities across all households...Amethi had 50 per cent of households without electricity, after Rahul Gandhi bid us goodbye, in fact, the voters forced him out, there is 100 per cent electricity connectivity there. ," the Union Minister said.

The BJP leader added, "Amethi never had a District Collector's Office while Rahul Gandhi was the MP. Today Amethi has a District Collector's Office."

Amethi had households with only 20% toilets, now we have 100%. There were 50% households without power, it never had a DC's office. The then Amethi MP was known for his international travel, but Amethi got its first passport kendra under PM Modi: @smritiirani on #RahulPartyVideo pic.twitter.com/6eMhGJYEMT — Republic (@republic) May 3, 2022

Smriti Irani takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

"Ironically, the then Amethi MP was known for his international travel but Amethi got its first passport kendra under PM Modi," Irani further said, taking a dig at Gandhi. In 2014, Irani gave a tough fight to Gandhi in Amethi, losing by 1,07,923 votes.

Even after she lost in Amethi, she continued working on the ground and waged a 5-year campaign. In 2019, she challenged the the Congress leader once again and successfully defeated him in his own bastion by 55,120 votes, in what went down as one of the biggest election stories that year.

Notably, Congress, and especially the Gandhi family, had never lost a Lok Sabha election from the Amethi constituency since 1999. The 2019 Lok Sabha election was the first time since 1999 that a non-Congress member was elected from the grand old party's home turf.