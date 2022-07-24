Smriti Irani Sends Legal Notice To Congress Over Remarks On Her 18-year Old Daughter

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday sent a legal notice to the Indian National Congress party and its leaders for remarks on her 18-year-old daughter and asked them to tender a written unconditional apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect.

The grand old party alleged that Irani's daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa. However, the BJP leader has refuted the allegation and claimed that the "malicious" charge was made at the behest of the Gandhi family because of her vocal stand in the National Herald money-laundering case and vowed to fight back.

The notice served has been served to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, Netta D'Souza and the party. It alleged that those mentioned people launched a series of scathing and belligerent personal attacks against Irani and her family "based on a series of blatant falsehoods and gross misrepresentations" to malign, defame and injure their reputation.

The document also claimed that Zoish Irani has been involved in "running" a bar in Goa. "She has never applied for any license for running any bar or for any business enterprise. Moreover, she has not been served with any show cause notice from Excise Department, Goa till date," Irani added.

The notice alleged that Congress allegations against Irani's daughter are a part of a "larger conspiracy" to garner political mileage by sensationalising falsities, misrepresentations and false narratives.

The BJP leader has asked for a written unconditional and unequivocal apology from the Congress leaders and unconditional withdrawal of all false information from social media platforms.

Civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated in case of failure to act on the above-mentioned points, the notice said.

Cong attacks Irani over Goa bar; Union Minister hits back

The Congress on Saturday asked the Centre to sack Union Minister Smriti Irani, alleging her daughter was running an illegal bar in Goa. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, its general secretary Jairam Ramesh and its Goa chief Amit Patkar made the allegations at press conferences in Delhi and Panaji, targeting Irani and her family.

In response, Irani said that her 18-year-old daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar. "My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the MP said, apparently referring to the National Herald case.