Smriti Irani Shares A Selfie, Fans Say 'Tulsi Is Back' Over 'transformation'; See Pic

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram and shared her picture while giving a glimpse of her weight loss. In the picture, Smriti kept her hair loose and looks beautiful in a dress. The actress garnered the attention of her fans who were amazed by her "transformation". While captioning the post, the Union Textile Minister wrote, "Been a while." Her friend and TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor commented on Smriti's post and called her "Thinnn," with fire emoticons.

Smriti Irani shares a "transformation" picture

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, the bewildered fans of Smriti Irani took to the comment section and shared their astonishment over the sudden drastic "transformation" of the politician. One of the users wrote, “Pl share secret of weight loss. will be motivating for so many of us struggling.” Another user wrote, “Ma’am, planning a comeback to showbiz.” A third user who was taken aback by her weight loss wrote, “I strongly feel ma'am that you are working on your health and soon we'll see your healthy fitter self.” Another die-heart fan of Smriti Irani wrote, “How much weight have you lost?? Looking so good.”

Many fans also took a trip down memory lane to when she essayed the role of Tulsi Virani in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. A fan said, "getting purani tulsi back" while another said, "Tulsi is back as if time has been reversed". "Smriti Mam industry-main vapas comeback karne wali hai shayd (maybe she's going to come back in the industry)," wrote a fan.

Smriti Irani was shot to fame and became a household name with the role of Tulsi in the serial Kyonkii Sans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii. In 2000, she made her Television debut with Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She has also starred in Kavita, Ramayan, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan, Virrudh, and Mere Apne among others. Meanwhile, recently, Smriti met Maniesh Paul at her home where the two chatted over with a cup of ‘kadha.’ “Thanks for a cup of lovely KAADHA @smritiiraniofficial ma’am....kya time aa gaya hai...chai ki jagah sab KAADHA peeney lage hain!!but thanks for having me over and being warm as always. P.S: mask was taken off just for the pic...love you all...Spread the love (sic),” he wrote.

IMAGE: PTI