Smriti Irani Shares 'imperfection' Positivity With Netizens: 'Make The Imperfect Work'

Politician Smriti Irani is an active Instagram user as she often engages in sharing relatable as well as quirky quotes with her fans and followers. Her inspirational quotes and informative posts are liked by many of her fans. On July 23, 2021, the actor-turned-politician shared yet another interesting quote on the photo-sharing social networking site. While sharing a piece of priceless advice, Smriti penned a quirky caption.

Read Smriti Irani's Million-dollar advice here

Recently, Smriti Irani took to her Instagram story to drop two inspirational quotes with her fans. Amid her trivia-like posts and stories, the Union Minister shared a piece of million-dollar advice. She dropped a note that reads, "It will never be perfect. Make it work-life". Adding her little quirk to the note, she wrote, "Advice aunty" by drawing an arrow.

Before sharing this, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor had posted a quote that attributed to Will Ferrell. The quote was majorly dedicated to the married couple and had an intense meaning. The quote read, "Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are". Below the note, she wrote, "Word" with a winking face emoticon.

Smriti Irani's Instagram is followed by over a million followers. Many pictures and videos of the former actor have been taken over the internet several times for their entertainment quotes and realistic views. Earlier, Irani had dropped an adorable picture featuring a child. In the picture, the child can be seen holding an umbrella above Lord Vithal's idol. She captioned the picture as, "'#devotion'".

Smriti began her career in the entertainment industry as a fashion model. She went on to become a finalist for the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in the year 1998. She was featured in a popular long-running daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, alongside Mouni Roy. In the year 2003, Irani entered politics. She is currently serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Women and Child Development.

IMAGE: SMRITI IRANI'S INSTAGRAM